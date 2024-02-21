GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With T.N. government proposing certain amendments, CUMTA (Amendment) Bill tabled in the Assembly

The CUMTA, through the Amendment Act, 2024, has proposed formation of an executive committee to regularly meet and take steps for implementing various works

February 21, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government to fully implement the comprehensive mobility plan in the city through Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has proposed certain amendments through a Bill tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. 

The CUMTA, through the Amendment Act 2024, has proposed formation of an executive committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with the Secretaries of departments of Finance, Housing and Urban Development, Highways and Minor ports and the Member Secretary of CUMTA (at present, the Special Officer) to regularly meet and take steps for implementing various works.

The committee would also consist of the Transport Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Director of Municipal Administration, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director, General Manager of Southern Railway, and National Highway Authority of India General Manager, to help in preparing a mobility plan, annual budgets, and coordinating and monitoring the implementation of various traffic and transportation measures. 

The CUMTA would be taking steps to regulate route plans for the public passenger transport modes, manage road safety cell, approve fare structure for public passenger transport modes and recommend to the Central government with regard to any infrastructure needs concerning the railways, national highways, port and airport. 

The CUMTA (Amendment) Act, 2024, would come into force once the Governor, R.N. Ravi, grants assent to the Bill.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.