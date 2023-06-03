HamberMenu
With temperatures crossing the 42-degree mark, Chennai records the year’s hottest day so far

The city also experienced the hottest day of the decade in June, surpassing the 41.8 degrees Celsius recorded in June 2014; strong westerlies and a delay in sea breeze cited as reasons for the relentless heat

June 03, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People waiting in the scorching sun at the Tambaram railway station bus stop on Saturday.

People waiting in the scorching sun at the Tambaram railway station bus stop on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai logged the hottest day of the year on Saturday, with the Nugambakkam weather station recording 42.1 degrees Celsius. The mercury level also went over the 42-degree mark in the Meenambakkam weather station, which logged 42.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius above the average for the day.

Strong westerlies and a delay in sea breeze were cited as reasons for the relentless heat over the city and its peripheral areas. Chennai also experienced the hottest day of the decade in June, surpassing the 41.8 degrees Celsius recorded in June 2014.

Other weather stations, including Madurai (40.5 degrees Celsius), Nagapattinam (40 degrees Celsius), Puducherry (40.7 degrees Celsius), Vellore (41.3 degrees Celsius) and Tiruttani (41.6 degrees Celsius), also experienced blistering heat. The Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature level will peak by two to four degrees Celsius above normal in one or two places till Monday.

