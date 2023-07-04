With tariff regulation, sewage collection service by private operators gains patronage

July 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) efforts to streamline private sewage lorries and provide a comprehensive sewage collection service to residents in areas without a sewer network is gaining patronage. However, residents want the board to coordinate with the authorities in the neighbouring districts to stop unauthorised sewage disposal into waterbodies.

The board had introduced licences to private lorries clearing sewage in the peripheral areas of the city, bringing them under its purview. The CMWSSB recently fixed a tariff for private sewer lorries. It varies between ₹650 and ₹1,500 depending upon the distance between the treatment plant and the place from the sewage is collected. With this, more residents have started using the service and the helpline received nearly 420 calls in the past few weeks. The average number of daily paid trips increased to 10-15 from 2-3 a day earlier, said the officials.

Besides the 15 sewer lorries operated on contract for dial-for-sewer service, about 300 private lorry owners have applied for licence as per the requirement of the Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines released early this year.

“We have ensured that 256 licensed lorries are fitted with GPS equipment to track their movement till decanting points. About 10 million litres of sewage is disposed daily at the decanting points now. Private sewer lorry operators have been assured that they would not lose regular trips,” said an official.

About 300 more lorries in and around Chennai still need to be brought under the ambit of the new system.

Unauthorised disposal

Meanwhile, residents and activists said the practice of dumping raw sewage continued in suburbs bordering neighbouring districts, including Poonamallee, Manimangalam and Sembakkam.

P. Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Association and Coordination Committee, said underground drainage project had remained a non-starter in several areas in Tambaram Corporation limits. Sewage collected from septic tanks dumped on vacant land or in waterbodies. The Corporation must introduce a service wherein only authorised private lorries were allowed to clear sewage from households for a fixed charge.

The CMWSSB officials said the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had sent circulars to district collectors to monitor private lorries and prevent pollution. Twenty-three vehicles were seized for dumping sewage in waterways and waterbodies since January. The Directorate of Municipal Administration had trained officials in urban local bodies and town panchayats to crack down on violators, they added.

