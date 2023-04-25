With steady stream of visitors to museums, efforts are on to improve visitor experience

April 25, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated April 26, 2023 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Post-pandemic, there is a steady stream of visitors to the Government Museum in Chennai as well as some other district museums. With the inflow returning to normal levels, efforts are being taken to bring more people to museums and improve visitor experiences by sprucing up infrastructure.

After Chennai, which on an average accounts for 45 to 55% of the overall footfall at museums in the State, Vellore attracts the second most. There are 23 district government museums. According to data from the Department of Museums, a total of 1,87,152 persons visited the Chennai and district museums in 2021-2022 of which Chennai alone accounted for 91,323 visitors.

According to officials, Sundays brought in more visitors to the Government Museum in Chennai, while the number is expected to rise in May with summer vacation kicking in.

“The number of visitors go up during weekends, term holidays and summer vacation. We see a good number of foreigners visit during their vacations. For people, museums serve as a place for both recreation as well as learning and gaining knowledge. There is so much to learn here and people can spend their day at the museum,” an officer said. For instance, the ticket collection stood at ₹25,000 on Sunday (April 23), while it was ₹12,000 on April 25, a weekday.

A district museum official added that the most number of visitors were recorded during December-end and January and in May.

So what brings people to museums? Sandeep Nanduri, director of Museums, said, “We have one of the oldest museums (Chennai) and a large collection of various antiquities and bronzes. We have a children’s museum as well. People are showing a lot of interest in knowing and understanding history.”

There are a number of announcements for this year to improve the infrastructure of museums. “Last year, upgrading of the Bronze gallery was announced, while this year, there are announcements to improve infrastructure. There are heritage buildings that will be conserved and improved to create a good atmosphere for visitors. Simultaneously, we will upgrade the galleries and displays to provide a good experience for visitors,” he said.

He pointed out that they have come up with audio guides that visitors can download and experience. “This is presently in place at the Government Museum in Chennai and will be extended to other districts as well,” he said.

With a new Independence Day Museum at Humayun Mahal heritage building announced, he added that a consultant would be identified for the design.