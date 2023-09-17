With several bus stands getting a makeover, public transport set to be transformed in north Chennai

September 17, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will redevelop a number of bus termini in north Chennai to improve public transport in various zones of the city.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said work on bus termini in areas such as Agaram and Ambattur will begin shortly. “Tenders have been finalised for 10 works in north Chennai for redevelopment of basic infrastructure,” he said.

Owing to the improvement of infrastructure for bus transport, the number of buses are likely to increase in north Chennai, improving bus connectivity for zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur.

ADVERTISEMENT

CUMTA has advised various civic agencies to take steps to promote public transport to ease traffic congestion. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand.

“Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand was constructed 40 years ago. The new bus stand will get more bays, better entry and exit for free flow of traffic. The new terminus will ease congestion. The basic infrastructure will improve at a cost of ₹7 crore,” said an official.

In addition to the 10 works that will be taken up, more works will be implemented under the North Chennai Development Scheme. Officials of various departments have proposed civic projects to improve north Chennai.

Greater Chennai Corporation North Region Deputy Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said the civic body had proposed to implement multi-modal integration in Toll Gate Bus Stand and Metro Rail Station, connecting the beach in the vicinity.

“Once the CMDA approves the proposal of the GCC, the multi modal integration will be implemented near the beach at the boundary between Tiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet zones. This will attract more visitors to the beach,” he said.

According to a study carried out by the CMDA for the improvement of north Chennai, residents have demanded infrastructure for easing traffic congestion and promotion of entrepreneurship, skill development, sports and entertainment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT