With regular income hit by the ongoing crisis, auto drivers start a new business

Photo : R. Ravindran

Chennai

07 June 2020 13:15 IST

You can spot autorickshaw drivers in and around Alwarthirunagar selling masks

There are many points where the lives of four friends N. Saravanan, S. Jayapaul, K. Shankar and V. Kumar intersect. They are all residents of Alwarthirunagar near Virugambakkam; their children study in the same school and it is an institution where they themselves have had their schooling. All of them drive an autorickshaw for a living, and belong to the same auto stand.

So, it’s not surprising that they have together switched to an initiative that is likely to help them through this crisis. The group have switched to selling masks from their vehicles.

Saravanan and his friends have been selling masks for close to two months now. Although from June 1, autorickshaw drivers are allowed to operate their vehicles with some restrictions, the quarter continues with the trade of selling masks, as people are hesitant to travel by autorickshaws.

“Our friend, Mohammad Azhar, who is a tailor in Porur, advised us to sell face masks in our autorickshaws. Azhar stitches the cloth masks and we sell them in the locality,” said Saravanan.

Between 8 a.m and 6 p.m on all days of the week, including Sundays, Saravanan and his group sell cloth face masks in their vehicles on the streets. Each of them focusses on a specific area in the locality.

Saravanan takes care of streets around Alwarthirunagar junction; Shankar sells masks in Meenakshi Nagar area; and Jayapaul and Kumar are in charge of sales of masks in Velan Nagar and Palaniappan Nagar respectively. There’s a cardboard placard announcing the price and other details of the face masks.

The masks are kept in bags on the seat inside the autorickshaws. “We are allowed to ply our vehicles since June 1. Initially it was tough, we did not have customers for a few days,” Shankar.

Every day, on an average, each of these autorickshaw drivers earns between ₹500 and ₹ 700 by selling the cloth face masks priced ₹30 each.