With public toilet shut, it is a nightmare for commuters at MMC suburban railway station in Chennai

June 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Moore Market Complex (MMC) suburban railway station is the lifeline for thousands of commuters coming from western suburbs and Tiruvallur district to the city. Also being the multimodal public transport hub, the MMC records heavy footfall. However, the closure of public convenience for maintenance work has put hundreds of commuters to severe hardship.

The MMC suburban railway station, located adjacent to the Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, is always bustling with activity and the absence of restroom is forcing commuters to walk a long distance to answer nature’s call.

S. Manish, a regular commuter from Annanur, said public toilets were earlier located to the north of Platform No. 12 but they were closed after a new restroom was opened behind the ticket counter. Now, the new restroom has also been closed.

Social activist T. Sadagopan said the railway authorities should make alternative arrangement whenever such work is taken up at important stations.

New contract

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the three-year term of the contractor maintaining the toilet had ended. A new person has been awarded a 10-year contract on ROT (Renew, Operate and Transfer) basis.

The toilet should have been functional by now, but it had been delayed because of renovation work. He said it was expected to be operational by the middle of July.

As a temporary arrangement, a pay-and-use toilet was available to the north of the entrance of the station, the official added.