With northeast monsoon in its last leg, Krishna water from A.P. continues to flow to Poondi; water release from Red Hills stopped

Andhra Pradesh has informed T.N. that it will be taking up maintenance work on Kandaleru-Poondi canal and hence water supply will be stopped between January and April

December 19, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The water storage in Red Hills reservoir was 2.79 tmcft against its capacity of 3.3 tmcft as on Monday.

The water storage in Red Hills reservoir was 2.79 tmcft against its capacity of 3.3 tmcft as on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Water Resources Department closed the floodgates of Red Hills reservoir on Monday afternoon as inflow dipped to minimal. As the inflow into other reservoirs is also dipping, the department has decided to allow Krishna water flow for a few more weeks.

Northeast monsoon is on its last leg over the State. But there is space to store one more feet of water in Poondi. Similarly, the storage has been maintained at two feet lower than full level in Chembarambakkam and Red Hills lakes, anticipating floodwater runoff during monsoon, said the officials.

The five waterbodies that are the main sources of drinking water to the city had a combined storage of 10.07 tmcft, which is nearly 86% of their capacity as on Monday.

“We have decided to accept Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh till January end to match the daily drawal and boost the storage. About 500 cusecs is drawn daily for city water consumption,” said an official.

Andhra Pradesh had informed Tamil Nadu that water release during next spell (January-April) would not be possible as it proposed to take up maintenance work on the Kandaleru-Poondi canal.

The Red Hills reservoir now has a storage of 2.79 tmcft against its capacity of 3.3 tmcft. Officials said the shutters were closed after about 10 days as inflow from the catchment areas had dropped to 130 cusecs.

The department plans to close the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir in one or two days. Similarly, floodgates of the waterbody in Poondi would be closed once runoff dips further. “Water released cannot be considered as wastage. It has helped maintain the ecology and recharge water table,” the official said.

The flow of Krishna water would help in maintaining optimum storage in the reservoirs and sustain daily water supply for one more year without hassles. The Kandaleru-Poondi canal on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh boundary in Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district, received nearly 360 cusecs of Krishna water on Monday.

At present, the water supply in the city is maintained at 1,007 million litres daily (mld). Of this, nearly 979 mld is provided to domestic consumers in the city and merged areas through the pipeline and water tankers.

