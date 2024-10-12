With northeast monsoon expected to set in soon, Chennai Corporation intensifies flood preparedness

Chennai Corporation has intensified flood preparedness as the onset of northeast monsoon is expected on Monday.

Senior officials visited various localities on Saturday to monitor the progress of work to create temporary arrangements for draining floodwater in localities with missing links of stormwater drains.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran inspected relief centres and community kitchens, and instructed officials to make arrangements for relief and rescue of local residents during monsoon. At least 300 locations are expected to get relief centres and community kitchens for providing shelter and food for flood-affected residents.

“Each of the 200 wards will get one centre for providing shelter and facilities to cook food for the flood-hit people. Many of the vulnerable wards will get two centres,” said an official. The number of centres to be set up will be finalised on Sunday.

As many as 11,085 households have already been surveyed in vulnerable areas of the city, to provide assistance for the senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children. Around 20% of the households in vulnerable areas have requested assistance for senior citizens during the monsoon.

A total of 13,086 flood volunteers, many of whom are college students, have registered to help residents during the monsoon this year. Women have outnumbered men in registering for volunteering in the city. As many as 6,071 men, 7,003 women and 12 persons identified as transgender have registered. This is the first time the number of flood volunteers has crossed 10,000. A total of 533 volunteers will cook food for the flood-affected residents, 1,484 will assist in distribution of food, 981 volunteers will provide medical assistance and 4,965 volunteers will provide general assistance to the affected residents.

