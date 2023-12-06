With no network, no power, north Chennai residents cry for help

December 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

North Chennai still reels under the impact of Cyclone Michaung as there is inundation in many areas with no electricity and no network connection.

“It’s been three days since the cyclone struck and not one MLA, Greater Chennai Corporation official or any person from the official machinery have come to visit us. We might have voted the DMK to power but we do have regrets,” said P.Susheel from Vyasarpadi.

Many areas in Vyasapadi such as Mullai Nagar, Kalyanapuram, Balakrishnan Street and Sathya Moorthy Nagar are heavily waterlogged with water up to hip-level. “We have had to clean the drain ourselves on many occasions so that we could walk to get essential items such as drinking water,” she said.

The situation is grim in several areas from Pulianthope to Tiruvottiyur. Dmellows Road and Pattalam are still waterlogged. However, the rain water in streets of Choolai have been drained. “The biggest problem is that there is no network. We can’t call anyone for help,” said writer and activist Shalin Mariya Lawrence from Perambur.

Social media platforms are flooded with calls for help for people from north Chennai requesting food and evacuation efforts. “Perambur North Town is completely inundated and every area has about 1,000 people. There is chest-level waterlogging and we cannot get in touch with anyone as there is no network,” said Rohini Sridhar, a resident of Perambur.

Meanwhile, water has receded in Tondiarpet and electricity has come back in phases. However, network is yet to come back for the residents. “The only reason we got electricity back on was because we protested at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. We formed human chains on the roads,” said Joel Shelton, a resident of Tondiarpet.

Manali and Puzhal are waterlogged with no network. Some residents were able to make it to Madhavaram which gave them little safety as all areas are still inundated. “The discharge from Poondi reservoir is still quite high. It’s quite dangerous but none of us have any essential items. Until Tuesday, no boat was even allowed to enter,” said Kasturi Ramadoss from Manali.

Residents recalled how the situation was not so bad in 2015. “The flood water receded by the second day at least. It’s been three days and now it’s mixed with sewage water and we need to wade through this water to get our essential items,” said a resident of Jamalia.

In Kodungaiyur too, residents complained of waterlogging. “Water stagnation persists for the third day. We have no drinking water and lorries that were arranged refused to enter our area as it was inundated,” a resident of Muthamizh Nagar said.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvallur district which was badly hit by cyclone, the Adani Foundation along with the Kattupalli Port management CSR, have provided food to Irulas, fishermen, farmers in and around the Kattupalli Port and others. More than 6,000 people benefitted in the 10 village panchayats since December 3, a release said.

