With no agricultural activity at home, farmers from backward districts of Tamil Nadu reach Chennai for flood control measures

November 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Farmers from backward districts such as Cuddalore and Villupuram have started arriving in Chennai with their tractors and pumps to mitigate disaster in flood prone areas during the Northeast monsoon. Six districts in the State, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Nagapattinam, have been declared backward by the Union government, with farmers facing challenges in agriculture.

On Monday, more than 100 farmers from the backward districts reached the flood prone areas of the city, travelling more than 220 km, to improve preparedness for the monsoon. Hundreds of farmers are prepared to come to Chennai for flood control as there is no agricultural activity during this monsoon season in the backward districts, the farmers said. All the farmers who have come to Chennai for disaster management are residents of districts such as Cuddalore and Viluppuram.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan has ordered officers to obtain a fresh list of missing links of drains in the city and do a verification of the works which are still pending, and check whether the list tallies with the list in each zone. Once the officials identify the areas prone to flooding, the farmers will be stationed with their tractors and pumps to bale out water during the rains.

Bala Murugan, a farmer from Uthandikuppam in Cuddalore district, said the tractor has the ability to wade across flooded streets with 5-foot-deep water in residential areas. “We will stay in Chennai throughout the rainy season. Our agricultural activities start after January and end by April. There is no agricultural activity during most of the year,” he said.

Mr. Bala Murugan purchased a new tractor 15 days ago and has taken it for flood control work in Chennai. “We incur losses because of the rise in diesel prices. The profits of farmers who own tractors have reduced from around ₹1,200 per day to ₹300 to ₹500 per day because of rise in diesel prices. We have to pay EMI of ₹15,000 per month for the tractor loan. We end up making losses. The water level has also dropped below 800 feet because of mining and ground water pumping in Neyveli. But we cannot stop this agricultural activity because it is our livelihood,” said Mr. Bala Murugan.

Jaya Kumar, a farmer from Kolianur block in Viluppuram, said they had come here to bale out water using pumps in their tractors. Hundreds of farmers were prepared to come to Chennai for disaster management activities. The farmers who have already taken their tractors and pumps to Chennai are those who grow paddy, sugarcane, cashew and jackfruit.

Siva Sakthivel, a farmer from Cuddalore district, said they would get wages from the Chennai Corporation only during the rains and floods. “If there is no flooding, we will not get money. Our earnings are based on the total hours we spend baling out water along the roads. Back home, our agricultural income has also reduced as the price for cashew has reduced. Owing to large-scale import of cashew through Thoothukudi port, prices of cashew has reduced from ₹15,000 to ₹5500 per 80 kg. We incurred a loss this year. We have not come to Chennai for making extra money. We consider it a service to fellow citizens,” said Mr. Siva Sakthivel.