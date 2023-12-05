With network outage, some ATMs running out of cash, people scramble for cash to make payments for essentials

December 05, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many ATMs saw long queues in the city and people suffered as Gpay, PhonePay, PayTM and other payment methods could not be completed due to network outage in some areas.

Vigneshwaran N, a resident of Ram Nagar said, he visited close to five ATMs and couldn’t find a single one which had cash. “I need to buy food, milk and groceries and none of the shops are accepting online payments because there is barely any network. They want cash and hence I have to go looking for ATMs. This is a very difficult situation,” he adds.

S. Rajkumar, a resident of Triplicane too was looking out for cash to buy medicines as most places were not accepting cards or online payment. “Due to flooding, power has been cut off. Also, there are network issues everywhere, hence this issue has occurred. It would help if they load adequate cash in ATMs soon,” he adds.

Another resident A Hemnath posted this on Twitter: “GPay and cards not accepted in most places..Queues in front of ATMs.. some ATMs out of cash. Kindly ensure sufficient cash in ATMs#ChennaiRains”