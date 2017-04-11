With Model Code lifted, focus shifts to civic works

Civic infrastructure project works that were suspended owing to the Dr. Radhakrishan Nagar byelection resumed on Monday after the model code of conduct was lifted.

Greater Chennai Corporation had not been able to commence work on restoring the infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Vardah because of the delay in getting clearance from the Election Commission . Work orders for at least 500 parks, 7600 streetlights, 471 road pavements and 86 bus shelters at ₹ 75 crore were issued before the announcement of byelection but the work did not commence. These works was expected to resume this week.

“We had written to the Election Commission . But there was no response. So we had to wait. Work did not start in any of the 15 zones,” an official said .

The work on developing a bridge on the Manali Salai and Kathivakkam High Road would also resume this week.

The Chennai Corporation had finalised bids for the ₹117 crore project and issued work order a few months ago. The civic body had started the work but the work was suspended after announcement of the byelection. Work on the eco-park in Barathi Nagar along the Buckingham Canal would also be resume this week. The work started a few months ago in a land measuring six acres at a cost of ₹9.8 crore and the work was was suspended once the model code came into force. Another project to construct retaining walls along Captain Cotton Canal would begin this week.

According to official sources, roads and bridges damaged in Cyclone Vardah would be restored at ₹136 crore shortly. Work on restoration of damaged stormwater drains at ₹35 crore, playgrounds at ₹8 crore, parks at ₹28 crore, electrical fittings at ₹44 crore, public buildings at ₹17 crore, hospitals at ₹3 crore and revenue collection facilities at ₹3.5 crore would also be taken up shortly.