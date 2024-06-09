With meagre wages, weavers on city’s outskirts stare at bleak future

In the late 1990s, B. Ganesan, a weaver, was employing about 20 people in Kundrathur, on the outskirts of the city.

Today, he works as a daily wage labourer to feed his family.

With a team of four weavers earning as low as ₹700-₹800 a week, the handloom weavers in Tamil Nadu demand support from the government. “I am a third-generation weaver in my family. My children left this profession due to the low income,” said Mr. Ganesan.

T.B. Raja Badar, another weaver, recollects the times when there were over 2,500 handloom weavers in Kundrathur, with people even opting out of government jobs to work as a weaver. “Weaving helped us to sustain a family of eight. Today, however, only about 300 weavers are left in Kundrathur,” he said.

The weavers, who mostly make lungis, used to produce 16 metres of cloth a week, sufficient enough to weave eight lungis. “It takes about a day to make 14 balls of threads, which are then washed, strengthened, and shifted to the loom. It takes about three men to make the cloth. As there is no designated area for us to dry and make the cloth, we have to carry it out on the streets,” said the 70-year-old weaver.

As the process requires ample sunshine, the weavers make no income when it rains. “The government has extended support to power looms and silk weavers, but what about handloom weavers? If we take a day off to place requests with the government then we loose our day’s income, which only works against us,” says Mr. Raja.

In an effort to highlight the plight of the handloom weavers, the Rotary Club of Madras Pallava will hold a pattimandram on June 22. It will be moderated by Padmashri Solomon Pappaiah.