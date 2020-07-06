With lockdown restrictions relaxed, Chennai returns to normalcy, except for public transport

Life and business were back on track after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in Chennai and adjoining districts, on Monday.

As the police permitted free movement of vehicles such as two-wheelers, autorickshaws, call taxis and other private vehicles, a large number of vehicles were seen on all roads, including Anna Salai, Kamarajar Road and EVR Salai.

Iron barricades, which were installed on roads previously, were removed to allow the free flow of vehicle movement. Flyovers including the major ones -- Anna Flyover, Alwarpet flyover, the grade separator in Guindy, and Padi flyover -- were opened for traffic.

At arterial junctions, traffic police personnel were busy releasing vehicles that had been seized during the lockdown. Many motorists queued up before police outposts to get their vehicles back.

Monday saw normalcy return to parts of south Chennai with vehicle movement starting to get busy as early as in the morning hours. Vehicles, except public transport vehicles, were seen plying on Velachery Main Road and Taramani Road.

The southern arm of the Inner Ring Road Extension, linking Velachery Main Road with GST road, which had remained devoid of walkers during the complete lockdown became busy with a large number of morning walkers present on the road.

Many shops, textile showrooms and jewellery shops were open from Monday morning in T. Nagar, the commercial hub of the city. Many residents came down to the electronics hub of the city, to purchase goods. Police were seen regulating them and their vehicles at entry points.

A senior police officer said, “Our personnel are positioned at vantage points at all busy commercial areas, and are vigilant. Using a public address system, personnel are frequently appealing to the public to maintain physical distancing.”

Neighborhood shops and vegetable vendors too, opened on Monday morning.