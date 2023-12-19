With land acquisition process likely to be completed soon, work on Valluvar Kottam bridge to take off after Pongal

December 19, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation is set to float tenders for the much-awaited bridge near Valluvar Kottam after Pongal as the land acquisition process is expected to be completed shortly.

The four-lane bridge will ease traffic congestion in Nungambakkam and T.Nagar, facilitating the flow of traffic towards Vadapalani from Gemini flyover. Once the work order is issued after the tender is finalised in January, the bridge is expected to be completed in 18 months. The public consultation with residents of the locality will be conducted shortly. “We have reduced the area of private land to be acquired for the project. The acquisition of 37 private properties along the road is expected to be completed shortly. Land from government property including Corporation public health centre will be utilised for the bridge,” said an official.

In a bid to fast track the project, the Chennai Corporation has asked the consultant to submit the social impact assessment of the project by December end. “After the report is submitted, we will conduct a public consultation. The project is not likely to replace many residents,” said an official. Even as the proposed bridge is in the vicinity of the Mambalam Canal, the structure is not likely to cause flooding.

The alignment of the bridge has been finalised to facilitate the flow of storm water to the canal during heavy rains. After a change in alignment, the land cost for the 2,800 sq. m. of private property to be acquired for the bridge will be ₹113 crore. The construction cost of the bridge is estimated at ₹82 crore, lesser than the cost for acquisition of private land in the area. Land from the erstwhile garbage transfer station, metrowater pumping station, park and public health centre will also be utilised for the construction of the bridge, officials said.