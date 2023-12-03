With inclusive classrooms on the rise, there is a demand for trained shadow teachers

December 03, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

When 14-year-old Aadi, who is on the spectrum, enters the classroom, a shadow teacher, Gomathi D., follows him. She gently nudges him to answer the questions asked in class, assists him in writing from the board and accompanies him to the occupational therapy room.

“When Aadi was new to school, I was literally his shadow. Now, the dependence has reduced, and that is our ultimate goal: making special children independent through care and support,” says Gomathi, who works as a shadow teacher with Brio Educational Foundation in Chennai. Prior to this, the 32-year-old had a stint with PSBB School in Mangadu.

Engaging a shadow teacher is not a new concept, but with inclusive schools on the rise such teachers are more sought-after than ever before. Providing an inclusive environment has increased as many children are being identified with learning disabilities. Besides, both Right to Education (RTE) Act and National Education Policy (NEP) stresses on inclusion in the classroom.

Jayashree Lakshmi Varahan, director, The Spastics Society of Tamilnadu, says schools can be a dynamic space and having a shadow teacher provides that ring of protection against emotional, physical and social exclusion. “The shadow teacher picks up red flags and helps a child become autonomous and also create a sense of belonging besides providing educational support,” she says.

A Google search throws up a number of players that are in the business of arranging shadow teachers. While some schools want parents to find their own shadow teachers, a few seek the help of such service providers.

Rajeev Ranjan of Findshadowteacher.com says a majority of enquiries coming to them are directly from schools. “We expect a minimum committent of one year from the teacher and the salary is paid by the school,” he says.

Saradha Easwaran, a rehabilitation expert who started Sarvae Janaa Consultancy, says there is a need to train more people to become shadow teachers. “There are some parents who do not prefer to turn shadow teachers as it is demanding and eats into their time,” says Saradha. Some institutions are not happy to have a parent as a shadow teacher as the child may tend to take advantage of them, she says.

Saradha says remuneration for such educators ranges from ₹15,000 onwards.

Mother’s role

Ramya V, a working mother who also functions as a shadow teacher for her daughter, says that depending on the child and the follow-up that is needed, one decides whether to engage an external resource person. “There are my child’s teachers who tell me that I interfere a lot, but I am seeing what other children can do in a normal classroom environment and why some hand-holding is required initially till the child learns to be independent,” says Ramya.

The qualifications

While some educational institutions are particular that the shadow teacher must have a degree in special education recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India, many do not consider it an important criterion.

“We do not insist on a degree in special education because this job requires oodles of patience, love and care. Each day throws up a different challenge and we expect the shadow teacher to respond in a situation-focussed manner,” says C. Manivasagam, founder, Brio Learning Academy.

Shanthy Asokan, director - Education and Innovation, DAV Group of Schools in Chennai, agrees.

“Any graduate who is friendly, patient and passionate about their work is what we seek in the candidate,” says Shanthy.

Two of its campuses, one at Gill Nagar and the other at Pallikarnai in Chennai, have an inclusive set-up with two to three special needs children in a class. Shanthy says, “Shadow teachers are an important link between the teacher and the child but we do not encourage a parent to play the role.”