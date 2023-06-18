With free treatment, Corporation’s evening clinics becoming popular

June 18, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Evening clinics of the Health and Wellness Centres have become popular in 140 wards of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Around 60% of the outpatients at these centres in the past few days have been visiting evening clinics, which function from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials said the percentage of outpatients in evening clinics of the centres is expected to increase in a few weeks as the word spreads.

The civic body has started creating awareness among residents about the evening clinics after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the facilities this month. More than 40 lakh residents of the city are expected to benefit from the scheme, the officials said.

City Health Officer Jagadeesan said the concept of evening clinics has been implemented for the first time in 140 wards of the Corporation and the remaining 60 wards will get them in a few months.

“The services will be free of cost. The number of patients in the evening clinics has been rising in the past few days. The State government is expected to take policy decisions based on the popularity of the centres,” said Dr. Jagadeesan.

Launch delayed

Meanwhile, the launch of evening clinics in some wards has been delayed owing to encroachments on the site identified. “The encroachments in T.V. Nagar in Ward 104 in Anna Nagar will be removed shortly. Many low-income group people and middle-income group will benefit from the scheme,” said councillor T.V. Shemmozhi.

At present, the evening clinics of the health and wellness centres are open until 8 p.m. Residents and councillors like J. John of Ambattur Ward 84 have demanded the State government to keep the evening clinics open until 10 p.m.

Geetha Ganesh of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association said in Ward 176 in Adyar Zone, the evening clinics have started offering blood test, doctors’ check-up for common illnesses and specialised check-ups such as dental, mental health, gynaecology and dermatological services.

“As of now, blood samples are drawn here and sent to Taramani laboratory for findings and reports. It will be nice if GCC provides X-ray and ultrasound scans in this centre,” she said.