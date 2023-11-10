With crowds expected to surge on eve of Deepavali, Chennai Police Commissioner inspects security arrangements in T. Nagar

November 10, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Friday, November 10, 2023, inspected security arrangements in T. Nagar ahead of Deepavali.

On the directions of Mr. Rathore, special security arrangements are in place for the safety and welfare of the public, in view of large crowds expected to throng the commercial areas of the city to shop for clothes, firecrackers and sweets, with Deepavali around the corner. Arrangements have also been made at Pondy Bazaar, Purasaiwalkam, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet and Koyambedu.

Mr. Rathore, accompanied by Additional Commissioner, South, Prem Anand Sinha and Joint Commissioner, South, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, visited and inspected the arrangements in Ranganathan Street, Usman Road and at the T. Nagar bus stand. He also gave several instructions to police personnel to ensure that there was no crime during the last-minute shopping sprees of residents.

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has made elaborate bandobust arrangements for Deepavali day itself, and also ahead of the festival of lights, deploying 18,000 police personnel, and ensuring electronic surveillance that included additional CCTV cameras, the use of a facial recognition app to track known criminal and the using of drone cameras.