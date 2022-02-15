With COVID-19 cases on the wane, prisoners’ interviews resume

DGP, Prisons, issues revised guidelines

DGP, Prisons, issues revised guidelines

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has resumed prisoners' interviews with their family members and friends. It had earlier directed all superintendents of prisons to suspend the interviews from January 13 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Considering the gradual decline in the spread of the infection and restoration of normalcy in the State, Director-General of Police (DGP), Prisons, Sunil Kumar Singh, had ordered the resumption of the interviews from February 8, subject to the conditions that only one interview will be allowed for a prisoner once every 15 days, and only one visitor will be allowed at a time.

He has now further relaxed the conditions and issued revised guidelines to be followed for prisoners' interviews from February 16. As per the new norms, interviews will be allowed once a week, and the timings will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days except Saturdays/Sundays/gazetted holidays. A maximum of two visitors will be allowed at a time.

Visitors and advocates should enclose the vaccination certificate for two doses, or a COVID-19-negative report of an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the interview, along with their interview petition. Interviews will be conducted by following safety measures/standard operating procedures, Mr. Singh said.