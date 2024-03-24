GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With board exams behind them, students of government and aided schools gear up for NEET coaching

The State government has set up a time table for the programme, which will start on March 25 and go on till May 2. In addition to classes, the aspirants will practice previous years’ NEET question papers with routine tests

March 24, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Students of government and aided schools are gearing up for the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) crash course, which will begin from Monday and will go on till May 2.

The State government has set up a time table for the programme. The NEET is scheduled to be held on May 5. In the city, nine centres have been allotted for course, and teachers have also been assigned to them. In addition to classes, the aspirants will practice previous years’ NEET question papers with routine tests. 

According to the guidelines framed in 2023, the students from government and aided schools will be identified and given coaching from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all working days. Teachers were given question papers to train students as coaching was conducted at the schools. 

“The students have been undergoing coaching for NEET during the half-yearly holidays,” said S. Prabhakaran, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association (TNPGTA). The coaching will be conducted at government-appointed centres.

“From January, the students had to concentrate on their board exams, so NEET classes were not conducted. Now, with the exams concluding, they will now be going to the district headquarters for the coaching,” said the headmaster of the Manjur Government Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram.

