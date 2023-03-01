ADVERTISEMENT

With area sabhas delayed, residents’ worry that Chennai Corporation may present its budget without their suggestions

March 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials say the preparation for the budget began in September 2022; residents can share their suggestions on the civic body’s budget with the zonal officers or councillors

The Hindu Bureau

In area sabhas, residents can voice their concerns and suggestions and considering these could make the budget more responsive to what citizens want, say activists | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s budget for 2023-24 is expected to be announced this month and according to an official, the process of preparing it began in September 2022. 

However, the delay in conducting the area sabhas can result in residents’ concerns going unnoticed. Each voter is a member of their area sabha which is chaired by the councillor.

In area sabhas, residents can voice their concerns and suggestions and considering these could make the budget more responsive to what citizens want, said Charu Govindan, coordinator, Voice of People.

She said there was a need for this kind of participatory budgeting. “Consulting residents will only improve decisions regarding the budget. It will help the Corporation understand what needs to be improved and by how much across the city,” she said. 

Jaishankar B., member, Valimiki Nagar Resident’s Association, said the government must be willing to consider suggestions given by residents to the councillors. “Our councillor and area sabha representative are both active but there must be some response from the Corporation and the government to use suggestions,” he said.

“We welcome suggestions from citizens regarding the budget and they can always share them with their councillor or zonal officer,” said Vishu Mahajan, deputy commissioner, revenue and finance. The budget was designed after discussions with zonal officers and standing committees and their inputs. However, it is up to the Corporation to create channels to facilitate residents raising issues.

Regarding the area sabhas, the Deputy Commissioner said they would take place this month and issues raised by residents would be considered but that the planning of the budget had been happening for a few months now.

