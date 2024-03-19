With an election due, Parrys lanes wearing parties’ colours already

March 19, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

As it is now clear that Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19, the shops on the crowded lanes of Parrys have started stocking up on election paraphernalia. These include generic flags, towels, and badges dyed in party colours. Just like last time, the masks of leaders such as Narendra Modi, M.K. Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin are quickly selling out.

The colours red and black, which have broadly defined the duopoly of Tamil Nadu politics, are plastered all over the walls of S.P. Balakumar’s Balaji Offset Calendars. His store has been selling the flags of political parties and countries, placards, badges, masks, and various other paraphernalia that often accompany political events for 60 years now. He says that functionaries from various political parties have already begun lining up for masks, placards, and towels, purchasing these by the dozen.

“The flags of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have been selling the most since the announcement of the date. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stuff has also been selling well,” he says.

Back when Mr. Balaji entered the business, flags were made of cotton or silk cloth. There was a brief period when they were made of plastic, when the costs went down. However, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) banning the use of plastic flags, wholesalers have switched to stocking up on satin flags. They come in three generic sizes and can be customised upon request.

A representative from M. S. Maniam & Co., among the oldest stores in the city selling political party merchandise year-round, says that it is however a little too late for customisation now. Manufacturers from Tiruppur and Sivakasi who began the bulk production from December, are busy with printing the flags of the popular parties. Besides functionaries, he adds that several retailers from districts in and around Chennai have been flocking the store to make the most of the election demand.

B. Baskar who owns a garment store in Tiruvottiyur is one such seller. “We think that the masks and the badges will do well. We have also placed an order for embellishments on cars,” he says.

While there is some interest in the flags and placards of parties like S. Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi and Thol. Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), flags of parties led by actors-turned-politicians Vijay and Kamal Haasan, have not yet been flying off the shelves, they say.

“Vijay is yet to release the party’s updated flag or symbol. We have stocked up on a limited number of placards and flags with what was previously available. There is still time. Most of our sales will begin only when candidates are announced,” says Balaji.

When asked if any new products are trending this election, the representative from M. S. Maniam scoffs. “It is politics. Why will it change?” he says.