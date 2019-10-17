With 23 testing positive, dengue spikes in Tiruvallur

The incidence of dengue is quite high in Tiruvallur district, with 23 persons testing positive for the disease at present, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 3,400 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. There have been three deaths due to complications of dengue.

“The incidence of dengue is slightly higher in Tiruvallur district. This is a border district, and is located close to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Cases from the nearby districts are coming for treatment to Tiruvallur. In the last 10 months, the district has had 266 cases, and at present, there are 23 cases of dengue,” she told reporters. She, along with Collector Mageswari Ravikumar, director of public health K. Kolandaswamy and director of medical education R. Narayana Babu, reviewed the situation and visited the Government Hospital, Tiruvallur, on Wednesday.

Treatment protocols

She said they had set up a fever ward and step-down wards, while the required medicines, testing equipment and testing reagents were available. “This year, we have roped in private practitioners and private hospitals, and have provided them with our dengue treatment protocols. Government doctors hold weekly meetings with private doctors. Private doctors have been advised to share information with us and follow early referrals,” she said. All pharmacies have been instructed not to issue over-the-counter medication for patients with fever, and check for doctor’s prescription, she said.

On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary conducted a review meeting on dengue with all district collectors through videoconferencing. The aim, she said, was zero deaths due to dengue.