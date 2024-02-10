GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With 12 lakh plants, live flower show at Semmozhi Poonga a treat in-store for city residents

The show, with Dubai’s Miracle Garden as the inspiration, was inaugurated on Saturday by Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin; the event has already started attracting a flurry of visitors

February 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the live flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran were present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the live flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran were present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Roses, Marigolds, Petunias, Chrysanthemums, Catharanthus, Crossandras, Tulips, Lilliums and many more, in full bloom, with their resplendent colours, have landed at Semmozhi Poonga. With over 12 lakh plants and Dubai’s Miracle Garden as the inspiration, the poonga has come alive with a flower show, now open to public for the next 10 days.

Be it elephant, butterfly, dancing girls, arches or cars, they are all displayed by an army of flowers and the show which was inaugurated on Saturday morning by Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has already been attracting a flurry of visitors.

Schoolchildren visiting the 10-day flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Schoolchildren visiting the 10-day flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Gail Pereira who came down to India from the UK recently and was busy doing temple and cathedral hopping, made a quick visit to this botanical garden too. “I love the display of colours here and the variety exhibited in this live flower show,” says Ms. Pereira who will make her next stop at Goa.

Agriculture Secretary Apoorva says, they have brought in 30 species for the show and taking efforts to meticulously maintain them for the next 10 days. “The Dubai Miracle Garden was my inspiration. When they can make it happen in such a hot, dry climate, we can do it too. If at all, we do it again this year, it may be in December.”

An elephant made of varieties of blooms is on display at the live flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

An elephant made of varieties of blooms is on display at the live flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

They had their share of challenges too, from raising the plants without dying to transporting the plants here and exhibiting them, she adds.

On the first day itself, the garden had several tiny tots, visiting as part of their school excursion or with their parents to get a glimpse of this spectacular garden.

T. Muralidharan who came from Medavakkam says, “Children, these days, are mostly confined to four walls with their gadgets and it is important to bring them to such events. They must learn to enjoy the beauty of nature.”

