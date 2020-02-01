‘Wish airport staff guided us better’

Velam Muthu, 22, who has been pursuing medicine at Tianjin, travelled all the way to Singapore as the lone passenger in economy class and made it to the city early on Friday.

“I almost slept through the entire flight in exhaustion and just wanted to be home, after being stranded there. For days together, I was confined to my room, as I didn’t want to make contact with anyone. My parents are more than relieved to have me back home,” she said.

‘Long-drawn process’

Barring a handful of shops, most of them are closed. “I was running low on supplies. I didn’t want to step out of the room, because I was scared to even touch a door handle outside; in Tianjin alone, there were 29 cases,” she adds.

From guiding passengers to getting forms, the screening mechanism at the Chennai aiport was long-drawn and disorganised, she added.

“In Singapore, just as we stepped out of the aircraft, we were screened and the whole process was seamless. Here, many of us didn’t get the forms and some went till the immigration and then were sent back for screening. By the time, I got done with screening, I felt worn out. I just wish the staff here guided us better,” she says.