Wipro Street residents upset at IT Park letting out water onto road

December 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Wipro Street in Sholinganallur staged a protest on Sunday evening demanding that a nearby private information technology (IT) park, Rattha Tech, stop pumping out floodwater onto their street. The protestors said the facility allegedly went back on its word and resumed pumping on early Sunday.

“We have over a foot of water on the street and a few more inches would only mean a power outage since the water would reach the transformer,” said Christy Chinnadurai, secretary, Mistral Apartments. The street was completely dry on Thursday and Friday, but the company started pumping out rainwater mixed with treated sewage onto the road. “Most of us returned home only on Thursday since we had about 4 ft of stagnant water,” said Cauvery, another resident. Residents said they had complained about the issue to the Corporation. This is not the first time the IT park was pumping out water onto the road.

Meanwhile, company sources said the issue had been resolved. Water that came into their 14 acre property from the Perumbakkam lake was being pumped out through the storm-water drain on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and also a private property that is next to theirs.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said action would be initiated against those causing nuisance to the public.