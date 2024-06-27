Wipro signs MoU with Rajalakshmi Institutions 

Wipro Limited and Rajalakshmi Institutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 5G and connected technologies for curriculum enrichment.

Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro Limited, and R. Srikumar, COO of Wipro Engineering Edge, signed the MoU with Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice-Chairman of Rajalakshmi Institutions. The MoU aims to co-develop and deliver an industry- oriented curriculum with hands-on experience in emerging technologies and preparing them for future job markets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.