Wipro signs MoU with Rajalakshmi Institutions 

Published - June 27, 2024 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The MoU aims to co-develop and deliver an industry- oriented curriculum with hands-on experience in emerging technologies

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries from Wipro and Rajalakshmi Institutions signing the MoU. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Wipro Limited and Rajalakshmi Institutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 5G and connected technologies for curriculum enrichment.

Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro Limited, and R. Srikumar, COO of Wipro Engineering Edge, signed the MoU with Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice-Chairman of Rajalakshmi Institutions. The MoU aims to co-develop and deliver an industry- oriented curriculum with hands-on experience in emerging technologies and preparing them for future job markets.

