‘Winning over Cancer’ campaign launched in Chennai

The Apollo Cancer Centre launched the campaign on Friday, ahead of World Cancer Day

The Apollo Cancer Centres launched a ‘Winning Over Cancer’ campaign, on the eve of World Cancer Day, in the city, on Friday.

Inaugurating the awareness campaign at the Thiruvanmiyur signal, Adyar Deputy Police Commissioner P. Mahendran said awareness about cancer was vital to preventing cancer. He advised people to undergo proper examinations to ensure they got timely treatment.

Medical specialists and volunteers of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre held placards at the Tidel park signal to get the message of ‘Get screened and keep cancer at bay’ to reach people.

Dr. Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director and Lead, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, also participated.