ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest awarded prizes

September 21, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The contest was held for children aged between three and eight who, dressed up as Krishna and Radha, gave short video performances

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 65 children won, including 50 consolation prize recipients | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nearly 65 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded recently, were awarded prizes and trophies at Saraswati Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani.

Catering to kids aged between three and eight years, the contest spanned across five segments of The Hindu Downtown. The children, dressed up as Krishna and Radha, showcased unwavering enthusiasm. Their short video performances, a criteria for the selection of winners, were captivating. The winners also included 50 consolation prize recipients.

The Hindu’s Maya Kannan 2023 contest concluded recently

From the Anna Nagar segment, the winners were Bhuvi Lalwani, Maanav Manoj, and Harsmitha. From T. Nagar, Kavinaya, Nethra Sri, and Kaira emerged victorious. Adyar’s winners included Sahana Chandrasekar, Pragathi Suresh, Shravya Suresh, and Harshitha. Sathvik, Samanvitha, and Meera Sarath Chandran won in Mylapore. In Tambaram segment, the winners were Niranjana, Sahasra Karthik, and Pragnya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest was powered by Coir on Mattresses. The associate sponsors included Gopuram Products, the Rajamanicka Mudaliyar company and the Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Cooperative Society.

Gift contributions came from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, Brooks Musicals, RAS Chekku Oil, TIA Gaming World, Om Muruga Premium Incenses, and A1 Chips.

The food partner was Sweet Karam Coffee, and the venue partnership was with Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US