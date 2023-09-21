Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest awarded prizes

September 21, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 65 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded recently, were awarded prizes and trophies at Saraswati Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani.

Catering to kids aged between three and eight years, the contest spanned across five segments of The Hindu Downtown. The children, dressed up as Krishna and Radha, showcased unwavering enthusiasm. Their short video performances, a criteria for the selection of winners, were captivating. The winners also included 50 consolation prize recipients.

From the Anna Nagar segment, the winners were Bhuvi Lalwani, Maanav Manoj, and Harsmitha. From T. Nagar, Kavinaya, Nethra Sri, and Kaira emerged victorious. Adyar’s winners included Sahana Chandrasekar, Pragathi Suresh, Shravya Suresh, and Harshitha. Sathvik, Samanvitha, and Meera Sarath Chandran won in Mylapore. In Tambaram segment, the winners were Niranjana, Sahasra Karthik, and Pragnya.

The contest was powered by Coir on Mattresses. The associate sponsors included Gopuram Products, the Rajamanicka Mudaliyar company and the Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Cooperative Society.

Gift contributions came from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, Brooks Musicals, RAS Chekku Oil, TIA Gaming World, Om Muruga Premium Incenses, and A1 Chips.

The food partner was Sweet Karam Coffee, and the venue partnership was with Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.