HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest awarded prizes

The contest was held for children aged between three and eight who, dressed up as Krishna and Radha, gave short video performances

September 21, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 65 children won, including 50 consolation prize recipients

A total of 65 children won, including 50 consolation prize recipients | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nearly 65 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded recently, were awarded prizes and trophies at Saraswati Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani.

Catering to kids aged between three and eight years, the contest spanned across five segments of The Hindu Downtown. The children, dressed up as Krishna and Radha, showcased unwavering enthusiasm. Their short video performances, a criteria for the selection of winners, were captivating. The winners also included 50 consolation prize recipients.

The Hindu’s Maya Kannan 2023 contest concluded recently

The Hindu’s Maya Kannan 2023 contest concluded recently

From the Anna Nagar segment, the winners were Bhuvi Lalwani, Maanav Manoj, and Harsmitha. From T. Nagar, Kavinaya, Nethra Sri, and Kaira emerged victorious. Adyar’s winners included Sahana Chandrasekar, Pragathi Suresh, Shravya Suresh, and Harshitha. Sathvik, Samanvitha, and Meera Sarath Chandran won in Mylapore. In Tambaram segment, the winners were Niranjana, Sahasra Karthik, and Pragnya.

The contest was powered by Coir on Mattresses. The associate sponsors included Gopuram Products, the Rajamanicka Mudaliyar company and the Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Cooperative Society.

Gift contributions came from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, Brooks Musicals, RAS Chekku Oil, TIA Gaming World, Om Muruga Premium Incenses, and A1 Chips.

The food partner was Sweet Karam Coffee, and the venue partnership was with Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

Related Topics

Chennai / friendly competition / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.