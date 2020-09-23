Winners of Korean movie review contest announced

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea recently conducted a Korean Movie Review Contest, in collaboration with the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), and has selected six winners.
T. Jai Sakthivel won the first prize for his review of the film Pieta. Srinivasa Santhanam and Anirudh Mishra won the second prize for their reviews of Montage and Memories of Murder respectively.
Paul Boakye, Varun Raghu and Ajay Arun were tied in third place for their reviews of the films Brotherhood of War, Parasite and Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982.
In a press release, the consulate said they had received entries from film enthusiasts of various age groups across south India.
In October, there will be a Korean version of Mahabharata, which will introduce a series of performances spread over a week to people from south India.
More events, which will focus on K-Pop and Korean cuisine, are also being planned for the coming months.
“Through the younger generation who like K-Pop, K-Dramas and Korean films, we hope Indian people will become more familiar with Korean culture,” the release said, stating that the Consulate aimed at promoting a cultural partnership through various events.
