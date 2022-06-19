Winners of Kancheepuram round of cookery contest announced

Winner came up with a stunning varieties of 51 dishes

Chef Damu with M. Mohana Priya, winner, R. Jayasudha, first runner-up, and A. Sindhiya, second runner-up at the preliminary round of The Hindu Our State Our Taste cookery contest held in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

Contestants came up with a variety of recipes at the preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu Our State Our Taste cookery contest held in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

M. Mohana Priya was adjudged the winner. She came up with stunning varieties of 51 dishes. R. Jayasudha was adjudged first runner-up while A. Sindhiya was declared second runner- up.

For the contest, participants had been asked to present a minimum of two dishes of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.

The judge for the contest, chef Damu, said that the dishes were judged based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

