Winner romps home after impressing judge with Chettinad cuisine

Regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition held in Pudukottai

V. Umaiyal Vairavan was adjudged the regional winner of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition held in Pudukottai.

In the competition, she made 22 dishes that represented Chettinad cuisine. Participants may choose to cook any kind of dish, but a minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one of which must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu, with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.’

Chef K. Damodaran, who was the judge for the competition, said that the judging criteria was based on the taste, texture, flavour, and presentation of the dishes. With several excellent dishes by the participants, he said that it was hard for him to pick the winners.

K. Dhivya Pandiyan was adjudged first runner-up, and R. Sasikala the second runner up. Consolation prizes were also given to the participants.

R.M Lakshmanan from The Hindu Group; P. Aravind Raj, Vidiem’s authorized distributor; R. Arivazlagan of Savorit and Naga Distributors; D. Senthil Raja, Area Sales Manager, Madhuram; N.S Krishna Raj, partner, RKG; and R.K. Rajesh, Brand Manager, Kaleesuwari Refinery were present at the inaugural and prize distribution ceremonies.

