Winged visitors flock to Pallikaranai marsh as migratory season begins

Binoculars? Check. Umbrella? Check? Notepad? Check. It’s that time when nature enthusiasts in Chennai flock to the Pallikaranai marshland, just like its winged visitors, as the migratory season kicks off.

This Ramsar site, despite facing significant encroachment, continues to support a diverse avian population. This year, a variety of duck species have arrived, including the northern shoveller, northern pintail, garganey, and common teal.

K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan, founder of The Nature Trust, which collaborates with the Forest Department to study Pallikaranai’s birds, notes that waders and raptors have also made their timely appearance. Among the raptors are the western marsh harrier, greater spotted eagle, osprey, and booted eagle. He expresses optimism about the season ahead but says that much depends on rainfall and water drainage.

Mr. Thirunaranan recently reported an exciting find at Pallikaranai: a couple of ruddy turnstones. These shorebirds are not quite common in the marshland. With their appearance, the total number of bird species he has recorded has now reached 200.

The yellow wagtail and grey-headed lapwing, which typically arrive in the first and last weeks of September, have come on schedule this year. The white wagtail, which usually starts arriving at the end of October, is said to have showed up in the first week of October this year.

Sundaravel Palanivelu, a birder from Pallikaranai, said waders started arriving about a month ago. He has spotted several species, including ruff, little stint, wood sandpiper, and long-toed stint.

V.A. Saravanan, DFO Chennai, said the migratory season had started as usual, with the arrival and diversity of bird species being typical. He added that the impact of the predicted heavy rainfall will need to be assessed in the coming weeks.