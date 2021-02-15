Winding queues and needless delays?

15 February 2021 10:29 IST

At the Mambalam railway station, only two ticket counters are operated; the other eight stay locked

Queues at the two ticket counters at the Mambalam railway station often wind on like the green anaconda. With only two out of the ten counters functioning, and catering to both commuters on the suburban line and long-distance travellers, persistently long queues are inevitable.

Railway officials cite staff shortage for keeping the other eight ticket counters locked. “They could operate more counters at least during the rush hour,” says S. Vignesh, a resident of West Mambalam.

Railway officials point out that around 140 suburban trains stop at the railway station every day. Despite its importance, the railway station is lacking in basic facilities including proper lighting, adequate seating arrangements, time boards and ramps for the differently-abled.

Further, the staircases are occupied by hawkers.

A Southern Railway official says, “Steps will be taken to operate the remaining ticket counters. Besides, other basic facilities will provided at the railway station soon.”