ADVERTISEMENT

Windergy India 2023 to begin in the city from October 4

September 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The three-day summit, to be held at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, will be attended by a delegation from Denmark, among others

The Hindu Bureau

The technological evolution, along with local manufacturing of gearboxes, generator blades and other materials and increasing height of towers, has helped in generating electricity even in areas with low wind speeds. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

As part of the success of the Indo-Danish Energy partnership and the strong relationship between the two countries, a big delegation will be participating in the Windergy India 2023 summit, said Eske Bo Rosenberg, Mission Head at the Consulate General of Denmark.

At a press meet held to announce the 5th International Trade Fair and Conference of Windergy in the city on Wednesday, he said as Denmark had a renewable energy capacity of 2.3 gigawatt (GW), the expertise in wind sector analysis had resulted in Denmark set to become a renewable energy exporter.

The summit is organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturing Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures. Saravanan Manickam, Country Head of Nordex, said the wind energy sector was witnessing a tectonic shift with regard to the generation technology, where projects with 5 megawatt (MW) roto diameter and bigger towers had helped in producing electricity even in areas with low wind speed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The technological evolution, alongside local manufacturing of gearboxes, generator blades and other materials and the increasing height of towers, has helped achieve this feat.

D.V. Giri, secretary, IWTMA, said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) would help explore opportunities of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) playing a strong role in the supply and demand sides of wind energy sector.

Parag Sharma, president of Wind Independent Power Producers’ Association (WIPPA) and founder O2 Power, also spoke on the occasion.  The Windergy India 2023 summit would be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from October 4 to 6. The release of a coffee table book celebrating the completion of 25 years of the IWTMA has also been proposed for the summit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US