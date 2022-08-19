Win the contest and be ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’

The British High Commission will provide an opportunity for women across the country to experience a day in the life of the U.K.’s top diplomat in India to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The British High Commission will conduct the competition to be the “High Commissioner for a Day” for women aged 18-23 and the participants must upload a one-minute video talking about “which woman in public life inspires you the most and why?” and it must be shared on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ with the hashtag ‘#DayoftheGirl’. The last day to apply is September 2, according to a press release.

“The winner(s) of this pan-India initiative gets a unique opportunity to head the diplomatic mission in Delhi for a day – overseeing the U.K.’s largest overseas network, chairing meetings with diverse stakeholders, and a chance to experience the U.K.-India partnership in action,” the release said.