Wimco Nagar Depot of Chennai Metro Rail to open shortly

March 31, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

In what could be seen as a step that could help increase the frequency of trains, Chennai Metro Rail will open the Wimco Nagar Depot in a few days.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), if this facility is opened, then trains can be directly taken to Wimco Nagar station from the depot, instead all the way from Koyambedu. “This will help us increase the frequency of train services. Also, more importantly, any minor repair in trains can be done quickly in this depot,” an official said.

This depot was built as part of the Phase I extension project Chennai Metro Rail that operates for a 9-km stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar and is primarily for train maintenance, minor repairs and washing of trains. While the train services took off in the Phase 1 extension project nearly two years ago, only now, the depot is becoming functional.

This depot has 10 stabling lines for trains, inspection lines and a repair line and other facilities needed for maintenance of limited number of trains, the officials said.

On Friday, an automatic train wash plant and a train mobile lifting jack were inaugurated as a first step, in the depot. This plant, equipped with rotating brushes, and high pressure jet, will clean the coaches in different stages. The washing process will automatically begin as a train enters this plant as it is fitted with sensors. It will take nearly 10 minutes to wash a four-coach train and 2,000 litres of water will be required for this process; of this, 80% of the water will be recycled and reused, the officials said.

Apart from this, a mobile lifting jack, that can lift a train without dismantling the coaches during an overhaul process, was commissioned.

Two additional escalators have been installed at Chennai Central Metro Rail Station. Installation of 41 more escalators is under way in other stations, officials said. Also, feeding rooms have been opened at Chennai Central, Vadapalani, Egmore, CMBT and Washermanpet Metro Rail stations.