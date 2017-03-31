Will this put an end to lopsided development?

The southern and northern side of Tirusulam station are said to be indistinguishably different. This becomes almost clear to me, as I alight from a train at the station. On the north, there is the wide GST Road with LED lights and the imposing and aesthetically appealing Chennai International Airport.

I understand much about the southern side by what it lacks than what it has — for starters, there is no foot overbridge providing access to this side.

To get an objective picture of how much this section is lagging behind, I however go with Mahalakshmi, a resident of Tirusulam on her TVS champ.

Her house is located around four kilometres from the station and covering this distance, I notice that small buses don’t operate on this section. Some interior roads can be called anything but roads. This section does not have a PHC or a hospital. It is aeons since the only government school received an infrastructural upgrade.

Tirusulam is just an example of uneven development in many sections of the southern suburbs. Tirusulam is among the areas that have been proposed to be made part of the Municipal Corporation of Pallavaram. There are reasons to believe that this development augurs well localities like Tirusulam where uneven development is obvious.

Pammal is another example of a how certain localities are so close to development but don’t get to savour it as much as they should. While Pallavaram has been growing by leaps and bounds, Pammal, a neighbouring locality, hasn’t developed as briskly.

Three municipalities — Anakaputhur, Pallavaram and Pammal — and a village panchayat — Cowl Bazzar — are expected to be part of the proposed Pallavaram Municipal Corporation.

Residents of these localities are hopeful that if the proposed new Corporation sees the light, many of their long-standing wishes will be fulfilled.

“We need a grievance redressal mechanism, such as the one provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Currently, there’s no accountability among municipal officials,” says David Manohar, a resident of Radha Nagar, Chromepet.

Ridding waterbodies of encroachments and maintaining them is on the wish list.

“Many of our water-related concerns will be taken care of if the five water bodies — Thiruneermalai, Pallavaram Periya Eri, Nanmangalam, Narayanapuram and Keelkattalai lakes — are cleared of encroachments,” says Manohar, who is also the coordinator of Pallavaram-Chromepet chapter of Arappor Iyakkam.

He says parking needs to be enforced along GST; otherwise, it will become another T.Nagar.

There are many other civic battles that residents think the new corporation must prioritise.

Solid waste management is one of them. Mangalam Balasubramanian, founder and managing trustee of Exnora Green Pammal, says source segregation must be made mandatory.

“The new Corporations must take concerted efforts to make source segregation compulsory. ,” she says.

Also, work on underground sewerage system must fast-tracked to make solid waste management effective, Mangalam says.