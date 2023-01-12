Will overcome shortage of personnel in police stations in three months: T.N. DGP 

January 12, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

CHENNAI The Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force( HoPF) C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday said the shortage of police personnel in stations will be overcome in three months as 10,000 recruits will be inducted after completion of their training.

On Thursday, the DGP inspected the shooting range in Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district where 23rd All India Police Shooting Competition was underway from Monday. Additional Director Generals of Police Bala Nagadevi and A.Arun were present. He congratulated the winners who bagged medals.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sylendra Babu said, “To address the shortage of police personnel in the police station, we have recruited 10,000 people and trained them. Soon they will be inducted for regular duties. Then we will have full strength in all police stations within three months. Additionally, the process of recruiting 3,600 personnel is on and the first round examination is over. In addition, 1,000 Sub-Inspectors were recruited and given training. They were sent to the police station for further training. Eighty-one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were also recruited. Most of them are engineering students. When they are fully inducted in the force, the police department will look young.”

Referring to the incident of death of a fan during a new movie release, he advised youth not to indulge in any dangerous activities such as driving motorcycles in reckless manner or climbing atop of the vehicle or cutout.

The DGP said the participants from Tamil Nadu Police were competing with those from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for the overall championships in the All India Police Shooting Competition.

He said Othivakkam had a safe and modern shooting range with world class facilities and dormitories for participants to stay. Soon an indoor shooting range will be constructed here, he said.