Will Kuthambakkam keep its promise of decluttering Koyambedu?

September 19, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

The plan of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to decongest the Koyambedu bus terminus has taken shape in part with the completion of the Madhavaram bus terminus for re-routing north-bound buses. The full re-routing plan will come to fruition only with the completion of the two other projects. The first is the Kilambakkam terminus that will host south-bound buses. It is in the final phase of construction. The second is the terminus at Kuthambakkam, near the Thirumazhisai industrial belt, which will take on the burden of west-bound buses. At Kuthambakkam, 60% of the civil work has been completed. The CMDA had planned to develop the satellite bus termini at Madhavaram, Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam to segregate the operation of long-distance buses and reduce the traffic of heavy vehicles in the city.

The CMDA is building the terminus at Kuthambakkam in Tiruvallur district at a revised cost of ₹486 crore. It will have several amenities like the one being constructed at Kilambakkam. The CMDA had initially proposed an outlay of ₹307 crore, for which administrative sanction was accorded by the State government through a government order issued in September 2020. The government sanctioned 50% of the project cost under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund and the rest is to be borne by the CMDA.

The Kuthambakkam terminus, coming up on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on over 25 acres, would have separate bays for long-distance buses, private omni-buses and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses and car and two-wheeler parking lots.

Several facilities

A senior official of the CMDA said the terminus, in addition to the three-storey main terminal building, would have several blocks comprising an electricity sub-station, workshops for mofussil and MTC buses, public conveniences and sewage and effluent treatment plants. The main terminal (a third floor has been added to the original master plan of two basements, ground floor, mezzanine and first floors) will provide access to the three bus bays and house restaurants on the ground and mezzanine floors, ticket counters, time offices, medical centre, infant feeding room, cloak room, dormitory, control room, and an automated teller machine.

The terminus could accommodate 136 buses in the three bays. The CMDA has also provided for parking of 75 idle buses. The terminus would be one of its kind in which nearly 250 cars and 1,700 two-wheelers could be parked in the two basement lots.

The terminus would have over 25% of the 25 acres as green space, with landscaping done on a wide range. It would feature a rainwater collection tank networked with the storm water drain, three diesel generators (one 1010-kilo volt ampere (KVA) and two 500 KVA), a solar power system and a state-of-the-art public address system.

The senior official said one of the highlights would be the toilets for commuters, bus crew members and administrative staff. Public conveniences would be available in 12 separate blocks with bath and urinal facilities, including those for persons with disabilities.

However, social activists regret that unlike the Kilambakkam bus terminus where the CMDA is aiming for early completion, the progress at Kuthambakkam is tardy. They want the terminus completed at the earliest to ease the congestion and avoid inconvenience to the travellers of going all the way to Koyambedu.

Varadan, a right to information activist, has got information that only 50% of the work has been completed and the delay is due to the construction of the additional floor in the main terminal.

‘No adequate planning’

Minister for CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu said the Kuthambakkam project was initiated by the previous government without any adequate planning for evacuating rainwater as well as preventing traffic congestion. Additional construction was also planned. He said, “The completion of the project depends on the nature of the northeast monsoon and we plan to complete it by the middle of next year.”

The CMDA official said nearly 60% of the civil work was completed, and officials, along with the Minister, were regularly monitoring the progress. The work, which started in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown in February 2021, has been delayed by a change in the design and the additional floor proposed. He said the project, which was to have been completed by December last year, was delayed because the contractor found it difficult to hire migrant labourers. However, the work would be completed as early as possible, he added.

Though the Kuthambakkam terminus could help in reducing the operation of the west-bound buses from Koyambedu, the residents and the social activists point to the need for shifting the operation of MTC buses from Poonamallee to the terminus for providing a better last-mile connectivity.

The residents of Kuthambakkam point to the several industrial estates in and around Thirumazhisai and demand the extension of Metro Rail from Poonamallee so far as the new bus terminus.

R. Elango, former president of the Kuthambakkam village, fears the terminus is vulnerable to flooding because the vacant land, wherein the Tamil Nadu Housing Board has laid out its plots and the terminus is coming up, is part of the floodplains from where water flows into the Chembarambakkam lake.

However, the senior CMDA official said rainwater stagnation could be prevented with the presence of a waterbody near the terminus, the rainwater harvesting structure and the experience of flood mitigation carried out at the Kilambakkam terminus by constructing a storm water drain network.