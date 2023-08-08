Will Kilambakkam bus terminus relieve Koyambedu, but congest GST Road, residents wonder

August 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The satellite bus terminus at Kilambakkam, conceived to ease traffic congestion in south Chennai and provide much-needed relief to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu, looks to be taking its own time, with minor tasks still pending.

The Kilambakkam terminus is being constructed on GST Road by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and is meant to be an answer to the traffic snarls plaguing the area between Koyambedu and Perungalathur. During festive seasons in particular, the Koyambedu terminus bursts at the seams because of the convergence of Metro, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and omni-buses.

Delayed by lockdown

Similar to the Madhavaram terminus, which, too, was constructed by CMDA to help scatter the crowds bound for destinations in Andhra Pradesh and northern parts of the State, CMDA planned to build two satellite bus termini, one each at Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam.

The Kilambakkam terminus project, which was launched in 2019, was supposed to have been completed by 2021, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

When the lockdown was fully lifted in 2022, the paucity of labour from north Chennai delayed the project again. CMDA had planned to inaugurate the terminus by December last year or January this year. But the project is yet to be completed.

Sources in CMDA said civil work, along with the installation of escalators and lifts and even the interior decoration in the main terminus, has been completed. A separate building for MTC’s operational convenience has also been completed, and so have the bus bay shelters and the workshop buildings. The interior has been beautified with wall murals and paintings.

Inauguration by August-end?

P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, said the pending work — comprising storm water drain, road widening and minor finishing work in the dormitory and basement car parking — had held up the inauguration.

“However, with the major construction work of the ₹393-crore project having been completed, we are hopeful of opening the terminus by August-end or the first week of September,” he added.

Mr. Sekarbabu has been carrying out inspections, along with senior CMDA officials, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, to speed up the work.

The terminus spreads over nearly 90 acres covering more than 6,40,000 square metres. It can accommodate more than 220 buses of the State transport corporation and omnibuses, with a separate terminus for MTC buses. The bus terminus also has a massive atrium of over 2,000 square metres with food plazas, separate dormitories for passengers and bus crew, shops, cloak rooms for passengers and public conveniences.

It is projected that more than 3 lakh persons are expected to visit the terminus per day. The basements would have parking space for cars and two-wheelers.

Taking into consideration the huge traffic the terminus will host every day, CMDA anticipates traffic bottlenecks on GST Road.

In preparation, it has planned to segregate the incoming and outgoing buses by widening and paving Iyyanchery Road to route them through Urappakkam junction towards GST Road. The road widening and development is in progress.

K. Ramkumar, a resident of Tambaram, said that though the terminus is located on GST Road and has a dependable suburban railway network towards Chengalpattu, the absence of a railway station may cause inconvenience to the passengers who depend on MTC or take costlier autorickshaws from the railway stations to reach it. He also underscored the need for mini-bus services from the Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations.

With the terminus located between the Vandalur and Urappakkam railway stations, officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) have pitched for a railway station at Kilambakkam. CUMTA has also recommended construction of a sky-walk on GST Road for an easier access to the terminus.

However, sources in Southern Railway’s Chennai division said the process of getting a railway station involves a lengthy procedure of the State government making a request to Southern Railway with a report of the necessity. Southern Railway would send the proposal to the Railway Board. The Board would study the report and allot funds for establishing the railway station.

A park to offset pollution

To offset the huge pollution the bus and other vehicles would cause at the Kilambakkam terminus, it is planned to develop a Biodiversity and Archaeological Interpretation Park and go in for net zero effect by installing solar plants for powering the lights and the sewage treatment plant.

The park will showcase the archaeological findings near the Kilambakkam site. It will come up on nearly 17 acres of protected land adjacent to the terminus.

While CMDA officials are working out the modalities of shifting the heavy traffic expected to converge on GST Road by diverting a portion through Iyyanchery Road and Police Academy Road, sources also point to the plans for segregating the omni-bus operation from the terminus.