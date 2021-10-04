‘Will improve amenities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples in city’

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 01:03 IST

S. Shankar, a city-based industrialist, who was appointed a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board recently, on Sunday said he would focus on improving amenities and pilgrim interface at TTD temples in Chennai and Kanniyakumari. In a press release, he said he would also expedite works on two new temples coming up at

T. Nagar and Ulundurpet.

