ADVERTISEMENT

Will ensure that 50% reservation for in-service candidates is not affected: Health Minister

Published - July 15, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With an order withholding service quota in certain post graduate courses creating a controversy and drawing the ire of government doctors, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said he will hold a meeting with doctors associations and ensure the 50% reservation for in-service doctors is not affected.

Deviating from the State’s policy of implementing 50% in-service quota in post graduate admissions, the Health department, through Government Order 151 dated July 1, had said that the number of seats reserved in post graduate (MD/MS) admissions for service candidates will be decided dynamically on a year-on-year-basis. It added that for 2024-2025, the service reservation of seats for certain specialities will be temporarily kept in abeyance for one year and will be re-looked based on the situation for the next academic year. Saturation of vacancies was cited as the reason for the decision. This irked a section of government doctors who argued that in-service quota was restored after a legal battle and diluting it would affect the State’s health sector in the long run.

Mr. Subramanian told The Hindu that it was their (DMK) government that restored the 50% service quota through the legal route. “This is our policy, and we will not compromise on the 50% in-service quota. I will talk with the doctors associations. If they need modifications to be brought in (to the GO), we will definitely look into it. In no way will the 50% service quota be affected,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US