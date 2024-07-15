GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will ensure that 50% reservation for in-service candidates is not affected: Health Minister

Published - July 15, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With an order withholding service quota in certain post graduate courses creating a controversy and drawing the ire of government doctors, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said he will hold a meeting with doctors associations and ensure the 50% reservation for in-service doctors is not affected.

Deviating from the State’s policy of implementing 50% in-service quota in post graduate admissions, the Health department, through Government Order 151 dated July 1, had said that the number of seats reserved in post graduate (MD/MS) admissions for service candidates will be decided dynamically on a year-on-year-basis. It added that for 2024-2025, the service reservation of seats for certain specialities will be temporarily kept in abeyance for one year and will be re-looked based on the situation for the next academic year. Saturation of vacancies was cited as the reason for the decision. This irked a section of government doctors who argued that in-service quota was restored after a legal battle and diluting it would affect the State’s health sector in the long run.

Mr. Subramanian told The Hindu that it was their (DMK) government that restored the 50% service quota through the legal route. “This is our policy, and we will not compromise on the 50% in-service quota. I will talk with the doctors associations. If they need modifications to be brought in (to the GO), we will definitely look into it. In no way will the 50% service quota be affected,” he said.

