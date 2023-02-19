ADVERTISEMENT

Will consider plea for more FSI, says Stalin 

February 19, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin at launch of Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030, a comprehensive report prepared by CREDAI Chennai, at FAIRPRO 2023.  | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Tamil Nadu government will give a favourable response to the demand for higher Floor Space Index (FSI) for construction of buildings along narrow roads, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said on Saturday.

He said the increase in FSI was expected to facilitate affordable housing for the poor and the marginalised.

“The State government has been formulating plans and making policy decisions for promoting housing and urban development, with the goal of housing for all by 2030,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030, a comprehensive report prepared by CREDAI Chennai, at FAIRPRO 2023.

The online system, similar to the one at the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, would be adopted at the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, he said.

Pointing to the growth of industries and planning for development of satellite cities, the Chief Minister said the government was determined to facilitate the growth and development of areas around the Outer Ring Road.

Owing to the increasing population and new industries setting up shop in Chennai, the demand for houses and land parcels for companies had increased. “Therefore, CREDAI Chennai should shoulder the major responsibility of building and providing houses and commercial spaces,” he said.

CREDAI State president Suresh Krishn said it was the golden period for the real estate sector as the present government had introduced such measures as power delegation, online plan approval and creation of master plans for all urban areas in the State. “We would request the government to introduce a single window system to facilitate building approvals within 60 days, increase FSI and reduce registration charges. This will boost the real estate sector and thereby generate employment opportunities and income for the State,” he said.

CREDAI Chennai president S. Sivagurunathan said, “The real estate sector has contributed 23% to the State’s GDP, with CREDAI Chennai holding 82.6% of the market share in terms of units.”

CREDAI Chennai secretary P. Kruthivas said, “The online system and the simplification of the layout approval process are a huge relief for the developers.”

The report, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030, has made recommendations for different sectors.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary Apoorva participated.

