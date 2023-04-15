Will ‘Chennai Heat’ return to Elliots beach? 

April 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar has had a long association with frisbee, as frisbee teams would use its sands for practice almost through the week, and sometimes matches. This familar sight was missing for some time — but there are signs of it returning to the beach. If Tamil Nadu Flying Disc Association (formerly Chennai Ultimate Frisbee) has its way then by the end of the year this venue on the beach will host the Frisbee tournament ‘Chennai Heat’.

“After 2017, we have not conducted any big tournament on the beach. Agni, which is our flood-lit tournament for beginners, has happened both on the beach sands and on a grass court but it is on a much smaller scale,” says R Sangamithra, president, Tamil Nadu Flying Disc Association. Chennai Heat is a big event. “It is played both in the morning and night and it draws a huge number of spectators,” she says.

Although Frisbee is best played on the sands of a beach, various challenges have forced enthusiasts to look beyond it.

Apart from getting permission from various government departments including the police, there are a few citizen groups that have been opposed to Frisbee tournaments at the beach.

Frisbee players say having a competitive Frisbee match does not require any physical infrastructure on the beach. Conservation groups have also not objected to playing competitive frisbee tournament on the beach, they say.

“We just need some marking as boundaries of the field so that people do not enter it. We could keep some movable sticks and tie some ropes so that people know about it,” she says.

Sangamithra says the Ultimate Players Association of India (UPAI) started conducting State championships since last year and Tamil Nadu won the gold medal. The team is next gearing up for the State championship. She adds, “We can promote the sport further by encouraging more district-level tournaments and nothing like have these events on the sands of the beach.”

And the wait for an exclusive area for beach volleyball continues

In the absence of major national and international tournaments, beach volleyball seems to be have been forgotten as a sport the city once took pride in hosting.

As per reports in The Hindu, the Continental Cup 2010 organised by Marina Beach Volleyball Club at Elliots Beach had drawn players from 32 countries.

In 2013, the Asia Pacific Under-21 championship was held on the sands of the Marina, which provided an opportunity to spot many young talent from the city.

And, in 2018, the 18th Senior National Beach Volleyball Championship was held at the Besant Nagar beach.

Martin Sudhakar, who has been promoting beach volleyball as a sport since 1992, notes Chennai has not hosted any major championship for the last five years.

“We have been seeking an exclusive space in beaches to promote beach volleyball but nothing has come in favour of the sport,” says Martin Sudhakar, former chairman of Indian Beach Volleyball Council and general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball Association.

Beach volleyball is an Olympic sport, and given the long coastline that Tamil Nadu boasts of, beach volleyball enthusiasts say State Governments and district administrations must do more to promote the game.

In the beaches in Visakhapatnam and Kozhikode, arrangements have been made for players to practise the sport.

Sudhakar notes Nagapattinam is slowly emerging as a space for beach volleyball, thanks to the efforts put in by the local administration.

Coastal regulations relating to the beach is one of the main reasons for beach sports not taking off in a big way. Sudhakar says the sport does not require any major infrastructure and is less expensive for players too. “A rectangular space is all that is required,” he adds.

“We are conducting a training camp for local youth at Neelankarai and Palavakkam beaches through which we want to send out the message that there is plenty of talent and something concrete must be done for the sport,” says Sudhakar

