Will alternatives to plastic bags step up the fight against waste?

The switch to the alternatives to the banned plastic products has yielded mixed results in Tamil Nadu. While some businesses have transitioned to eco-friendly options, others still sell plastic items. A shopkeeper at Parry’s Corner says, “We have shifted from selling plastic items to printing invitation cards, selling greeting cards and paper and cloth bags since the Tamil Nadu government banned the single-use plastic. But, on Anderson Street, you will still find many traders selling plastic items...”

To raise awareness, the Greater Chennai Corporation recently distributed 5,000 yellow cloth bags (manjappai) and pamphlets outlining their benefits. The Corporation’s Health Education Officer, T.G. Srinivasan, says that since 2019, 4,80,667 kg of banned plastic items have been seized and ₹6.96 crore in fine has been imposed. Additionally, 1,13,550 free cloth bags have been distributed, and awareness campaigns have been conducted in schools.

Unauthorised items

Despite these efforts, the use of single-use plastic items remains widespread, especially unauthorised Q-Tips, cutlery, and polythene covers. He says these items were found in excess during raids conducted in prominent trading areas in the Royapuram, Teynampet, and Adyar Zones. Vendors and buyers in markets at Koyambedu, Pondy Bazaar, and Sowcarpet (Anderson Street), and at the one near the Vadapalani temple maintain that plastic bags retain moisture, thus helping in keeping flowers and eatables fresher than cloth bags.

Vamsi Shankar Kapilavai, senior researcher at Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG), says palm baskets, used in the past, retain moisture, but they are less common now.

Ward 12 councillor V. Kaviganesan says that while many market-goers carry cloth bags, others still request for plastic bags. He points out that at small eateries, plastic is often used to minimise spillage and retain heat, though banana leaves can serve the purpose. Plastic waste, if not cleared, clogs storm water drains, causing spillover in times of heavy rain, and can reach the sea.

Discarded carelessly

To promote greater use of cloth bags, bags of different styles and colours should be distributed, says Mr. Kaviganesan. He notes that permitted plastic products, such as 300-ml pet bottles, are often discarded without care, despite efforts to improve ways of disposal.

Mr. Kapilavai identifies three reasons for the continuing use of plastics: cost, low production of alternatives, and marketing. He points out that plastics are cheap and highly subsidised, making alternatives less accessible. Additionally, the ecosystem for the circulation of alternatives is not well developed, with fewer manufacturers and distributors.

‘Curtail production’

He says that instead of raids, the authorities should curtail plastic production. “Plastics are cheap and highly subsidised. One pack of plastic bags is cheaper than a cloth bag, and vendors give them away for free. Also, there is no suitable ecosystem for the circulation of the alternatives. There are very few manufacturers of the alternatives.” He says that 20-30 years ago, flowers and fruits stayed fresh when stored in containers of natural materials or vessels. “Plastics were promoted by producers who claimed that they would keep products fresh.” He underscores the need to stop the plastic production rather than conduct raids at shops.

The Corporation’s Health Education Officer says the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is planning to curb production and stop transport of plastics between districts and from other States. Corporation officials say there is a decline in the use of plastic items, but they acknowledge that there is still a long way to go in reducing the use of single-use plastic products.

The transition from single-use plastics to alternatives in Tamil Nadu is a challenge. Despite significant efforts by the government and civic organisations, plastic products still enjoy patronage because of cost, availability, and consumer habits. Hundreds of consumers, all educated, shop at the Velachery market without cloth bags. Roadside vendors are forced to pack groceries, vegetables, and fruits in plastic bags. “We can’t ask them to bring cloth bags,” says a vendor.

Ecosystem for alternatives

Continuous awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of the ban, and development of a robust ecosystem for the alternatives are crucial for cutting down on plastic products. The introduction of manjappai and other eco-friendly options must be complemented by efforts to stop the production and distribution of plastic products to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable environment, experts say.

