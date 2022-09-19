Will address concerns and fulfil demands of persons with disabilities, says CM

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin presenting memento to a differently abled person at the fourth State conference of the Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The trust and belief that persons with disabilities have in me and this government will not go in vain, and we will address all your concerns said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in Chennai on Monday. He was addressing the inauguration of the fourth State conference of the Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), which will be held over the next two days. Mr. Stalin said he was not someone who would just meet people during the elections, but that he had come with genuine concern for the inauguration of the conference. “This concern has always been there for the DMK, whether or not we have been in power. To be aware of the needs of persons with disabilities and work towards what they need without them having to ask for it is the path laid out by my father and former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi as well,” he said. Over the last 15 months, the Chief Minister said that several schemes and initiatives have been implemented to help persons with disabilities, including an equal opportunity policy, working on making public buildings accessible, preference given to persons with disabilities under the poverty line for housing, and free bus travel. “Such welfare schemes worth over ₹759 crore have been implemented in the last 15 months alone,” he said Speaking about the conference, Mr. Stalin said the demands put forth by the association would definitely be fulfilled. K Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State secretary, criticised the Central government and charged that hardly anything had been done for the welfare of persons of disabilities. “I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi — you have come up with the word ‘Divyangjan’ to refer to persons with disabilities, but is that enough? There should have been more schemes introduced and an increase in the Budget allocation,“ he said. Highlighting the work of TARATDAC over the last decade, S.Nambu Rajan, general secretary said, “We need to solidify our efforts and continue to work together for the betterment of the community,” Over the next two days, demands by the association are expected to be raised and resolutions will also be drawn up, which the association will then submit to the Chief Minister.